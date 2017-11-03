Isle of Wight Radio understands there are no immediate plans to open a Primark store on the Isle of Wight.

Rumours have been circulating recently that the popular fashion company was planning to open an outlet in Newport – possibly in the former BHS store in the High Street.

Primark said it wouldn’t comment on speculation.

A Primark spokesperson said:

“Primark does not comment on speculation or plans regarding new store openings.”

Jobs advertised for Primark in Newport have been spotted online adding to the speculation. But Primark has said those jobs are for Newport in south Wales.

