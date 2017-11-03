The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
3 November 2017
Application No: P/01291/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32408/B
Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Part OS Parcel 6324 off, Chapel Lane, Merstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of P/00706/16 to increase roof height of garage to incorporate storage. Easting: 452572.7 Northing: 85137.1
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01291/17
Application No: P/01289/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24505/A
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: 114 Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355QX
Proposal: Proposed garage
Easting: 465216.4 Northing: 87477
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01289/17
Application No: P/01269/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31154/F
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: 69 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355SF
Proposal: Demolition of existing house; construction of replacement dwelling (revised scheme). Easting: 464376.2 Northing: 88098.8
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01269/17
Application No: P/01284/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33263
Parish(es): Brading Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Auction House, Quay Lane, Brading, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360AT
Proposal: Proposed side extension
Easting: 460653 Northing: 87236
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01284/17
Application No: P/01283/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13408/U
Parish(es): Calbourne, Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke West Wight
Location: Colemans Farm, Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304LX
Proposal: Proposed storage unit, portable production office/store and portable transport and goods office. Easting: 445456 Northing: 90132.8
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01283/17
Application No: P/01274/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17234/G
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: Flat 4, 14, Cliff Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318BN
Proposal: Proposed enlargement/ replacement of existing doors on to deck areas of lounge and bedroom. Easting: 448779.3 Northing: 96510.3
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01274/17
Application No: P/01023/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14997/A
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South
Location: St. Catherines, Terrace Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409QF
Proposal: Demolition of sun room and detached building; proposed single storey extension
on rear elevation; extension at first floor level above garage to include balcony;
cladding (revised plans)(readvertised). Easting: 434266.4 Northing: 85936.8
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01023/17
Application No: P/01276/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29134/E
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 12 Shore Path, Shore Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/00716/17 to allow alterations to extension and associated landscaping. Easting: 447655.6 Northing: 95787.1
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01276/17
Application No: P/01271/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33262
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 10 Woodvale Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318EH
Proposal: Extension at 1st floor level to include replacement raised roof; alterations; proposed porch and raised decking to rear. Easting: 448107.7 Northing: 95772.4
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01271/17
Application No: P/01120/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31478/B
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Southlands, Pondwell Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331PX
Proposal: Proposed single storey side/rear extension to include living accommodation within roofspace with two dormers on front elevation. Easting: 461673.6 Northing: 91292.3
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01120/17
Application No: P/01280/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19329/K
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Rillfield House, Canteen Road, Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383AF
Proposal: Removal of condition 3 on TCP/19329 to allow unrestricted occupation
Easting: 455702.1 Northing: 82076.7
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01280/17
Application No: P/01281/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19329/L
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Rillfield House, Canteen Road, Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383AF
Proposal: Removal of condition 2 on TCP/19329A to allow unrestricted occupation
Easting: 455702.1 Northing: 82076.7
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01281/17
Application No: P/01253/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29902/D
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Plot 6, Pt OS Parcel 1431 land at Wacklands, Wackland Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36
Proposal: Change of use from agriculture to tourism to include the siting of four units of accommodation. Easting: 455067.1 Northing: 85436.4
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01253/17
Application No: P/01293/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33051/A
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: land adjacent Queenbower Dairy, Alverstone Road, Queen Bower, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36 0NZ
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/00444/17 to amend design of dwelling
Easting: 456754.6 Northing: 84489.8
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01293/17
Application No: P/01221/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23119/J
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North
Location: land at, The Quay, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Continued use of land at various positions for ‘street food market’ to include
temporary siting of stalls, vehicles and gazebos (revised plans)(readvertised). Easting: 450191.8 Northing: 89619.2
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01221/17
Application No: P/01228/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33247
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East
Location: Land on the corner of St Georges Way and, Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Nine dwellings; formation of new vehicular access and associated roadways;
landscaping (previously advertised as part OS parcel 5627 off Pan
Lane)(readvertised application)(revised location). Easting: 450476.7 Northing: 88256.4
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01228/17
Application No: P/01208/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06472/C
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: 284 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305LX
Proposal: Retrospective planning permission for chalet building
Easting: 447886.5 Northing: 89543.9
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01208/17
Application No: P/01279/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21322/N
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: Bottom Barn, Rowridge Lane, Rowridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Change of use from holiday accommodation to full residential
Easting: 445673.1 Northing: 87603.5
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01279/17
Application No: P/01299/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33076/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde East
Location: Walled Garden, Bullen Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33
Proposal: Demolition of greenhouse; proposed dwelling (revised scheme)
Easting: 460829.2 Northing: 90980.9
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01299/17
Application No: P/01300/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/20833/B
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East
Location: Island Printers, 11 East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331JP
Proposal: Demolition of existing printer store; proposed pair of semi-detached dwellings
Easting: 459835.5 Northing: 92589.6
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01300/17
Application No: P/01301/17 Alt Ref: LBC/20833/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East
Location: Island Printers, 11 East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331JP
Proposal: LBC for demolition of existing printer store; proposed pair of semi-detached dwellings. Easting: 459835.5 Northing: 92589.6
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01301/17
Application No: P/01222/17 Alt Ref: LDC/09311/G
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin Central
Location: Cedar Lodge Hotel and Springfield Nursing Home, Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37 6EX
Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate to establish compliance with condition 1 on
P/01032/14 to establish a legal commencement of works for this development. Easting: 458482.5 Northing: 82136.2
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01222/17
Application No: P/01277/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/10258/X
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 18 Eastcliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376AA
Proposal: Proposed detached double garage
Easting: 458332.5 Northing: 81198.8
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01277/17
Application No: P/01260/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33174/A
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: Connections Ltd, 24 Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO377AA
Proposal: Change of use from retail unit to massage shop; retention of external shop signage. Easting: 458200.9 Northing: 81507.6
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01260/17
Application No: P/01285/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02672/S
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin Central
Location: Curraghmore Hotel, 22 Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376EA
Proposal: Demolition of extensions; refurbishment of the existing premises to provide an 8
bedroom boutique hotel; outline for a 2/3 storey block of 8 apartments with
parking. Easting: 458644.4 Northing: 81849.2
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01285/17
Application No: P/01252/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02495/E
Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge
Location: Hamiltons Fine Foods, 9 High Street, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 4PF.
Proposal: Change of use from use class A1 (shop) to use class A3 (restaurant/cafe);
alterations to the frontage to include deacking and installation of an extraction
system. Easting: 454565.7 Northing: 91971.3
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01252/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.