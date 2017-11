Police on the Isle of Wight have been cracking down on commercial vehicles suspected of having no tax, MOT, insurance – and generally not roadworthy.

One of the vehicles seized in the crackdown appeared to be a taxi.

Tweeted by @HantsPolRoads, the vehicle is suspected of having no tax, a bald tyre and a brake light out.

A number of vehicles were stopped and inspected by police during the operation.

