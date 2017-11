There are cancellations on Wightlink’s Yarmouth-Lymington route today (Friday).

The 6.40, 8.45 and 11 from Yarmouth are off. The 7.50, 10.05 and 12.05 from Lymington are also cancelled.

Wightlink says the cancellations are due to ‘plumbing problems’.

Meanwhile, Red Funnel is reporting some delays due to fog in the Solent this morning.

