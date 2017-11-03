Water, pouring down steps in Shanklin and prompting safety fears in case it becomes icy, will soon be stemmed, Isle of Wight Radio has been told.

A pipe that channels water from a spring is damaged and its outflow is cascading down the stairs that connect the Cliff Top to the Esplanade, near the cliff lift.

Some work has already been completed there, but failed to solve the problem.

Island Roads is planning to replace a section of the pipe and the work should be carried out by the end of November.

Comments

comments