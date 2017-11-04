Fireworks will be lighting up the skies over the Isle of Wight later today (Saturday).

Isle of Wight Radio has teamed up with Newport Parish Council to host Spooks and Sparks at Newport Victoria Recreation Ground.

The ticket only event includes live music, entertainment, refreshments and a special edition of the Wightfibre Speedtest Challenge.

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door.

Elsewhere, Ryde Rotary Club is holding a fireworks event from 7pm at Haylands Primary School.

Blackgang Chine has its end of season celebration with a fire show, circus performances and other entertainment. A fireworks extravaganza starts at 9pm.

Tomorrow (Sunday) Yarmouth will host its annual Guy Fawkes Night celebrations from 6pm.

