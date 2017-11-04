Do you remember Isle of Wight Day’s Island Heroes? You could be the proud owner of one if you head into Newport today (Sat).

Life-size cut outs of ‘Island Heroes’, placed around our towns and villages in the run up to Isle of Wight Day, are being auctioned off at the Quay Art Centre at 4pm.

They were designed by local artists, and were of famous faces who have lived or visited the Island.

Penny Walford said:

“There’s such a variety, we’ve got Churchill, Karl Marx, Mahatma Ghandi, bizarrely Haile Selassie. There’s lots of really surprising ones actually, that’s one of the really nice things about doing this project – all the interesting famous people that have come to the Island and have a love for the Island that most of us has no idea about.”

Other heroes include Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie, who have both performed at Isle of Wight Festival.

