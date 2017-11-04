The traffic lights on Fairlee Slip Road (Newport) aren’t working this morning (Saturday).

*Updated 09:56

Island Roads has now closed Fairlee Link Road.

Island Roads say the lights are out on Medina Way with the Fairlee Slip Road.

The contractor has told Isle of Wight Radio that a team is on the way to fix the failure, and the slip road will be closed whilst work is carried out.

