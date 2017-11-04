The traffic lights on Fairlee Slip Road (Newport) aren’t working this morning (Saturday).

*Updated 09:56

Island Roads has now closed Fairlee Link Road.

Fairlee Link Road, Newport is now closed due to the traffic signals not working on Medina Way. — Island Roads (@IslandRoads) November 4, 2017

Island Roads say the lights are out on Medina Way with the Fairlee Slip Road.

The traffic signals are out at Medina Way junction with Fairlee Slip Road – please approach with care. — Island Roads (@IslandRoads) November 4, 2017

The contractor has told Isle of Wight Radio that a team is on the way to fix the failure, and the slip road will be closed whilst work is carried out.

Comments

comments