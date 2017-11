Can you spot the Isle of Wight in the latest music video from electronic dance group, Clean Bandit?

The group, whose other singles include Tears, Symphony and Rather Be, have released the music video for their new hit – I Miss You featuring Julia Michaels.

The Needles and Tennyson Down can be spotted in the video – seemingly shot by a drone – which has already been viewed more than five million times.

You can watch the video below:

