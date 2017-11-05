Organisers of the annual Beer and Buses event have announced the winner of its ‘best pub’ competition.

Hulverstone’s The Sunn Inn has been crowned the winner.

Here’s a list of the top 10, according to Beer and Buses:

The Sun Inn (Hulverstone) Joint: Joe’s Bar (Niton) and Sportsman’s Rest (Portchfield)

4. Porchfield Cricket Club

5. Culver Haven Inn (Bembridge)

6. Joint: Bargemans Rest (Newport) Castle Inn (Sandown)

8. Joint: Newport Ale House and The Kings Head (Yarmouth)

10. Joint: Chine Inn (Shanklin) and Cowes Ale House

Organiser, Tim Marshall said:

“Congratulations to The Sun Inn at Hulverstone for being the most popular pub!”

Tim added that he’s estimated around 11,000 passengers joined this year’s event – he says that’s “boosted the Isle of Wight economy on that weekend by around £300,000”.

