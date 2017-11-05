At least 27 people have been killed and a dozen injured as Typhoon Damrey struck Vietnam’s south-central coast.

Many of the dead were killed by collapsing houses or washed away in flooding, according to the provincial disaster agency.

The storm comes just days before the country welcomes world leaders for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.

At least 22 people are missing, including 17 crew from cargo ships that sank off the coast of Binh Dinh.

There were 74 other crew members rescued.

More than 600 houses have been ruined and nearly 40,000 damaged, with power cuts across the region.

Winds have been recorded up to 56mph, ripping roofs from houses, uprooting trees and bringing down power lines.

The storm first hit at 4am local time (9pm GMT) on Friday, making landfall around 310 miles south of the city of Danang, where the APEC summit is to take place.

Among the leaders expected are US President Donald Trump from 10 November, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Vietnam, with a population of more than 90 million people, is prone to destructive storms, due to its long coastline.

Last month, flooding killed 80 people in the country’s north and another typhoon hit in September.

