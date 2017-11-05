Restaurant Fire And Smoking Boat Call-Outs For Freshwater’s Firefighters

By
Lucy Morgan
-
Image - Freshwater Fire Station, Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

A restaurant fire and a smoking boat were call-outs for Freshwater’s firefighters today (Sunday).

This morning, the crew was called to Hong Kong Express, in the town’s School Green Road.

A fire started on a hob, according to the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, and crew members wearing breathing apparatus put out the flames, before the business was ventilated.

Later, the crew was called to a report of a boat fire in Yarmouth Harbour. It turned out to be smoke from an exhaust manifold, however, which collects the exhaust gases into a single pipe.

