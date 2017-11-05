Scottish childcare minister Mark McDonald has resigned over allegations regarding his private life.

In a statement released on Saturday, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside apologised unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate.

He said he was standing down as minister because some of my previous actions were considered to be inappropriate.

Where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions, he said.

Mr McDonald added that he considered his behaviour entirely my responsibility and said that, in light of my position in government… it would not be appropriate to continue to serve in my role in the Scottish Government.

I hope that in taking this step, neither any particular woman, or my family, will be the focus of undue and unwarranted scrutiny, he added.

It has been an honour to serve in the Scottish Government and I will continue to serve my constituents in Aberdeen Donside to the best of my ability.

A government spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: Mr McDonald tendered his resignation to the First Minister on Saturday.

The Education Secretary is responsible for all aspects of the education portfolio including those led by the minister for childcare and early years, the spokesman said.

The First Minister will appoint a new minister in due course.

It is as yet unclear what type of inappropriate behaviour the former minister is referring to.

(c) Sky News 2017: Scottish minister Mark McDonald resigns over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Comments

comments