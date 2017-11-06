Anthony Joshua has dismissed the threat posed by Deontay Wilder, insisting he will "eat" America’s world heavyweight champion, revealed promoter Eddie Hearn.

A world title unification clash between Joshua and Wilder, two of the most destructive punchers in the top division, is being planned for next year by Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn.

But Joshua’s promoter has admitted the WBA ‘super’ and IBF champion is far from intimidated by Wilder’s physical condition, with the WBC king weighing much lighter than ‘AJ’ for his rematch with Bermane Stiverne, which Wilder won in emphatic style with a first-round knockout.

I think 2018, we want to see Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua, no question, Hearn told Sky Sports.

I was really interested to see the weight of Deontay Wilder on the scales, 15st 9. I texted that to Anthony today, Deontay Wilder, 15st 9.

I shouldn’t really tell you the reply, but it was ‘I’ll eat him,’ and the size difference is huge. It’s two-and-a-half stone now between those two.

After the destruction of Stiverne in Brooklyn, Wilder challenged Joshua, saying: I’ve been waiting for a long time. I know I’m the champion, I know I’m the best, are you up for the test?

Tyson Fury has revealed his desire to face Anthony Joshua next summer after joining Hearn in Monaco and WBO champion Joseph Parker is also eager to share the ring with the unbeaten 28-year-old.

Of course Joshua has told me we want all the belts and that means taking on all the champions, said Hearn.

The gentleman over there sitting ringside, Tyson Fury, he’s in the plans for 2018 as well.

Joseph Parker as well. I had a text from his promoter tonight, asking if we fancy making that fight next. Everybody wants to fight Anthony Joshua and you will see him fight everybody.

9icnM5ZDE67G1sAgHapvKXw1Np1kj0Lr

(c) Sky News 2017: Anthony Joshua has vowed to ‘eat’ Deontay Wilder, revealed promoter Eddie Hearn

Comments

comments