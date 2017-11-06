A man has been detained after climbing onto the roof of a school in Ryde today (Monday) – while carrying a syringe.

Officers were called to the area of West Street and Green Street at 10.45am, after a man ran into gardens and onto a flat roof.

It’s understood the man managed to gain access to the grounds of Ryde Junior School, where he then scaled the roof of the school building.

It’s believed the man injected himself with a syringe, before officers managed to get him off the roof.

Staff and children at the school were safely inside the building, according to a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson.

Police confirmed a man has been detained.

