A 15 year-old boy has been left with a fractured jaw, prompting a police investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the assault which allegedly happened in Newport last Thursday (2 November).
The boy told police he was assaulted by another teenager between 9:15-9:45pm on St James’ Street.
Police say they are looking for a boy described as:
- White.
- Aged between 15 and 16 years-old.
- He was of a thin build.
- He was around 5ft 10ins tall.
- He had blonde short scruffy hair and blonde facial hair.
- He was with two other teenage boys of a similar age.
Anyone with information is being asked to call DC Katy Lee on 101 quoting 44170428097.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111