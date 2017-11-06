A team will be rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for Isle of Wight charities.

Wight Lightning will row from the Canary Islands to Antigua, all as part of next month’s Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The team’s boat is heading for Tenerife and then on to La Gomera today (Monday), and the crew will eventually re-join it at the end of the month for some last-minute training.

As part of their challenge the team will be fundraising for two Isle of Wight Charities. All of the money raised will go to Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust and Ability Dogs 4 Young People.

Skipper, Mark Brownjohn has told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The word cancer effects everyone’s life; it’s affected my life, and my family’s lives in certain ways throughout the years. We all know people affected by it so that was one of the main reasons – plus I’m a water lover myself. The ability dogs, again, is something that isn’t too far from people’s hearts. The work they do is unbelievable.”

You can donate to the team’s causes here.

