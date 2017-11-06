Screen Stars Tweet From First Isle Of Wight Comic Con

By
Lucy Morgan
-
Image by Victoria Atkin from Isle of Wight Comic Con

Stars of the screen have been tweeting from the Isle of Wight this weekend, at the first Isle of Wight Comic Con.

Primeval’s Hannah Spearritt, formerly of S Club 7, posted from Portsmouth as she made her way to the Island.

Hannah Spearritt’s post as she jumped on a ferry to the Island

Hannah’s former Primeval co-star Andrew Lee Potts was also on hand to meet the fans, along with Eastender’s “Nasty Nick”, actor John Altman. The pair were pictured with Hollyoaks’ Victoria Atkin, whose voice appears in Assassin’s Creed.

Victoria Atkin with Andrew Lee Potts and John Altman

Meanwhile Brian O’Halloran, who starred as Dante Hicks in Clerks, took on the baddies in his tweet from the event at Northwood House in Cowes.

Brian O’Halloran’s tweet

