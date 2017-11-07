Isle of Wight school holiday dates could be set to change.

**Scroll down for possible new dates.

The local authority wants to investigate the current pattern of term dates, and to discuss possible changes to them.

It says it needs to make sure they ‘best support learning and outcomes for children as well as best supporting our education and wider communities in how they organise the work and home life calendars.’

Three options have been set out, and will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday (9).

Option 1A – proposed dates.

Option 1B – proposed dates.

Option 2 – proposed dates.

Option 3.

‘Retain the current arrangement whereby the long standing pattern of term and

holiday dates fitted into the particular key dates of Christmas, Easter and the public

examinations timetable.’

The Isle of Wight Council sets the school year for 27 of the 48 schools here and says it is hoped that it could seek an agreement with other school’s whose dates are not set by the Local Education Authority – such as free schools.

A consultation period will begin 24 November, and it will be discussed at a headteacher conference 7 December.

Comments

comments