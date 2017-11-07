MP: Train Strike Has “Nothing To Do With Isle Of Wight”

The Isle of Wight MP says he condemns a train strike that is scheduled to disrupt services on the Island tomorrow and Thursday (8 and 9 November).

Members of the RMT Union are taking part in action over an ongoing disagreement over plans to change the role of train guards, but Bob Seely says it has nothing to do with Isle of Wight services.

Island Line Services, between Shanklin and Ryde Pier Head, will be replaced by a bus service on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr Seely said:

“I am very disappointed that this strike is taking place. I condemn it. I do not believe it has anything to do with the Island. “South Western Railway, which runs the Island line, has made it absolutely clear to the RMT many times it will not remove guards from trains. No-one is losing their jobs. Despite this, the union is prepared to walk out for 48 hours next Wednesday and Thursday. This strike is a needless and selfish attempt to disrupt other peoples’ lives. “This industrial action has nothing to do with rail safety and all to do with opposing the Government while using Islanders as pawns.”

