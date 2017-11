A man is being rescued from scaffolding by the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, near Northwood.

The service has sent four appliances, including an aerial ladder and a rescue vehicle.

Crews were called to Three Gates Road just before 2pm today (Wednesday).

**UPDATED AT 2.50pm**

A man with an arm injury has been brought to St Mary’s Hospital by ambulance, says the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

