Trains on the Isle of Wight are suspended today (Wednesday) and tomorrow due to a planned strike.

The Island Line, which helps Islanders travel 8 ¹⁄₂ miles from Ryde Pier Head to Shanklin, isn’t running for two days.

A South Western Railway spokesperson has told Isle of Wight Radio a bus replacement is being offered instead.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union have urged guard members to go on strike as part of an ongoing dispute about the role of train guards and driver-only operation (DOO) on trains.

The suspended services affect today (8) and tomorrow (9).

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, MP Bob Seely has said he “condemns” the strike action.

Anyone wanting to keep up to date with timetables can do so by clicking here.

