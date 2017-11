Mainland police units have been clamping down on drivers with no tax, MOT or insurance on the Isle of Wight today (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary’s Joint Operations Unit has tweeted about several motorists believed to be breaking the law.

They include a driver in Yarmouth with allegedly no insurance and expired tax and MoT, a driver allegedly using a mobile phone in Newport with no tax or MoT and a disqualified driver in East Cowes.

