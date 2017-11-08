Ryde Slide will become Pride Slide for an hour during next year’s celebrations.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the 200 metre slide will return to Ryde next July. For an hour between 1200-1300 it will be renamed Pride Slide, and people will be encouraged to embrace a colourful fancy dress theme.

Matt Bundy from TeamPride said: “So many of our visitors in 2017 were excited by the Slide, we are proud to be working collaborative in 2018 and it was important to make sure we were the same weekend! People have already been asking us when time slots would be available and we really want everyone to embrace our colourful fancy dress themes for the Pride Hour! Rainbow unicorns are especially encouraged.”

Cllr Wayne Whittle said:

“It makes absolute sense to work closely with Pride on what will be a huge weekend for our Island. We are discussing various ways in which Pride will be working with lots of Island charities to really make a community weekend.”

Alfie Ordinary will be opening the pride hour, and said:

“I’m delighted to have been invited to open up the PrideSlide hour! When I attended Pride in July, to wake up with a hangover and see all the fun going on in Union street, I was gutted to be missing out. I have got my arm bands at the ready and will be ready to create a big splash at the bottom of the hill!”

