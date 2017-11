Delays are being reported on the Downs Road near Downend after a digger on the back of a trailer overturned.

The incident is causing long delays on The Downs this morning (Thursday), on the section of road near to the Hare and Hounds pub.

Police have been called to the incident.

*UPDATED 9.49am

*Police have said that Mersley Road is closed after a vehicle with a trailer, carrying a digger, overturned. They were called to the incident at 8.35am.

