Isle Of Wight Field Of Remembrance Reopens At Carisbrooke Castle

The Isle of Wight’s ‘field of remembrance’ will reopen this morning (Thursday) at Carisbrooke Castle.

It will commemorate those in the uniformed services who have lost their lives in service of their country.

A service will be held at 10.45am.

The field was introduced, in the Princess Beatrice Garden at Carisbrooke Castle, in 2010 and was established by the Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, as a place where residents can pay their respects around the time of Remembrance Sunday.

The castle will open its gates for Islanders to visit the field between 10am and 1pm today (Thursday). It will also be open on Saturday (11 November) and Sunday (12 November), between 10am and 4pm.

Crosses can be purchased at the castle, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

