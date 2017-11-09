NHS Improvement (NHSI) has decided to ‘support’ the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, rather than place it in financial special measures.

According to a report published by the Trust, its deficit target has also been lowered from £18.8 million to £15.7m.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Trust was at risk of being placed in financial measures if it failed to show improvement towards the deficit target.

Instead, NHSI has decided to support the Trust with ‘enhanced financial oversight’, and appoint a new financial improvement officer.

The Trust is currently £1.9 million behind the approved deficit plan.

Trust board members said that spending on agency staff is a large and important factor.

Its agency spend so far this year is £5.1m – £2.6m more than the ceiling. The Trust says it has almost doubled the cost of agency staff since April 2017 ‘in response to CQC concerns’.

