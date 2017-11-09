Isle of Wight Festival organiser, John Giddings, has said he will be unveiling acts for the 2018 event later this month (November).

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, John announced details of special early-bird rate tickets for Island residents which go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 8am.

This year will be a special celebration to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Isle of Wight Festival.

He also said some acts for the 2018 event at Newport’s Seaclose Park will be revealed soon.

John said:

“We will definitely be announcing some acts at the end of November – so in would say get in there early! “Even though it’s freezing now in November, it’s going to be lovely and sunny in June. “There are only a limited amount of tickets and I think the deal we are offering is fantastic.”

