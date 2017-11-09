A Isle of Wight woman’s been charged – and was due in court this morning (Thursday) – as Hampshire Constabulary continues to investigate reports of an assault in the town on Tuesday night.

A 26 year-old man was treated by an ambulance crew for a puncture wound to his chest after he was assaulted at an address on Caesars Road.

Natasha Molly Pink, 22, of Caesars Road in Newport’s been charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of cannabis.

*UPDATED 12.30pm

*Natasha Molly Pink has been remanded in custody to appear the Isle of wight Crown Court on 18 December.

