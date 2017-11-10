The Isle of Wight Council says it will implement an ‘action plan’ to improve adult education on the Island.

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, it’s following the Isle of Wight Council’s Adult and Community Learning Service based in Ryde being rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted.

The council says it will work to improve management and tackle problems including low attainment in maths and English.

Low attendance will also take priority.

A new advisory board has been put in place to address issues before the inspection last month and this is said to be in charge of improvement.

Ofsted found managers had been slow to make improvements identified in a self-assessment report and progress in raising standards in teaching, learning and assessment, particularly in maths and English, was slow.

However, learners felt safe, enjoyed learning with the experienced tutors and they developed increased self-confidence that encouraged them to take further courses.

Cabinet member for Education, Paul Brading who sits on the advisory board says more work needs to be done:

“This is a disappointing report from Ofsted on a service that had previously been rated as good but there are many plus points too and the council is very confident it can improve”

“The service has suffered from the absence of key managers and this has hampered progress, but staff are hard-working and committed to helping adults gain qualifications, life skills and jobs.”

He added how he believes the service can reach the standards necessary:

“My view on this report is simple: I see no reason why we cannot make the changes necessary to regain our good rating once again.”

The central government-funded service provides learning for around 840 people aged 19 or over from disadvantaged backgrounds and those wanting to improve skills and qualifications to help gain employment.

There are five categories of courses, including health and wellbeing, foundation programmes for disadvantaged and vulnerable adults, adult skills, digital skills, plus a small number of family learning courses.

Comments

comments