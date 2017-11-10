The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

10 November 2017

Application No: P/01308/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33266

Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Noor Villa, Main Road, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303AD

Proposal: To erect a conservatory to the rear of the property

Easting: 453709.7 Northing: 86468.9

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01308/17

Application No: P/01259/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04216/D

Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Spreets Rew, Main Road, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303AL

Proposal: Proposed 3 bedroomed residential unit

Easting: 454290.2 Northing: 85776.7

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01259/17

Application No: P/01294/17 Alt Ref: LBC/18054/H

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Briarley Cottage, Hunnyhill, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304DU

Proposal: Listed Building Consent for installation of dormer in north elevation (rear) roof slope and roof light. Easting: 442072.7 Northing: 83099.4

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01294/17

Application No: P/01286/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04228/D

Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Dambreezy, School Lane, Calbourne, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304JD

Proposal: Demolition of single storey lean to; proposed two storey extension

Easting: 442405.2 Northing: 86704.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01286/17

Application No: P/01287/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04228/C

Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Dambreezy, School Lane, Calbourne, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304JD

Proposal: Proposed alterations and conversion of store to a residential unit

Easting: 442405.2 Northing: 86704.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01287/17

Application No: P/01324/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19865/L

Parish(es): Chale Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: Chapel Cottage, Newman Lane, Chale Green, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382JG

Proposal: Alterations and extensions; detached garage/store.

Easting: 448199.4 Northing: 79139.7

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01324/17

Application No: P/01315/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33268

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood

Location: 4 Fairlead Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight, PO317FH

Proposal: Demolition of existing conservatory; proposed single storey rear extension with pitched roof. Easting: 448812.5 Northing: 95084.1

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01315/17

Application No: P/01329/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21287/Y

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: Cowes Enterprise College, Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31 8HB

Proposal: Proposed new sports pitch with flood light columns and fencing.

Easting: 448757.4 Northing: 96101.3

Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01329/17

Application No: P/01275/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33267

Parish(es): Fishbourne Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: 9 Oaklands Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334HJ

Proposal: Proposed detached double garage

Easting: 455777.4 Northing: 92319.6

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01275/17

Application No: P/01297/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27183/B

Parish(es): Havenstreet & Ashey Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands

Location: Fernside Cottage, Church Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334DG

Proposal: Side and rear extensions to existing dwelling.

Easting: 456264.6 Northing: 90291.5

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01297/17

Application No: P/01267/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33272

Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake North

Location: 59 Lea Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369HZ

Proposal: Demolition of shed and storage; proposed two storey side extension

Easting: 458666.8 Northing: 83858.1

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01267/17

Application No: P/01288/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14536/C

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Seafield Cottage, Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345HF

Proposal: Demolition of garage; proposed replacement garage

Easting: 462667 Northing: 91590.8

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01288/17

Application No: P/01312/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13875/H

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Lily’s, Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO34

Proposal: Installation of bi fold windows

Easting: 462896.7 Northing: 91496.9

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01312/17

Application No: P/01302/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/18569/H

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Bank House, High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345EU

Proposal: Change of use from hotel holiday accommodation to residential dwelling;

construction of fence/ boundary at rear between hotel and new dwelling. Easting: 462912.1 Northing: 91579.8

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01302/17

Application No: P/01298/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33265

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West

Location: 7 Snowberry Road, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Easting: 449156.6 Northing: 89219

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01298/17

Application No: P/01306/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32300/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Parkhurst

Location: 22 Partridge Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305NS

Proposal: Proposed side, front and rear extension

Easting: 449356 Northing: 90938.9

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01306/17

Application No: P/01304/17 Alt Ref: TCP/11496/H

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: Ultra Stores, 14-16, Clarendon Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301QZ

Proposal: Alterations and conversion of part of residential dwelling to shop storage

Easting: 449273.8 Northing: 88477.5

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01304/17

Application No: P/01318/17 Alt Ref: TCP/25398/M

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East

Location: Hill Top Dairy, Long Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO302NW

Proposal: Removal of condition 3 on P/01751/11

Easting: 451891.2 Northing: 88815.7

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01318/17

Application No: P/01296/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31004/A

Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood

Location: 250 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318PE

Proposal: Single storey rear extension to include additional living accommodation within the roof. Easting: 449082 Northing: 94221.7

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01296/17

Application No: P/01256/17 Alt Ref: TCP/05746/W

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands

Location: Part OS parcels 1238, 0135 and 0952, land between Weeks Road and, Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/01583/14 – TCP/05746/V to allow alterations to elevations and footprint. Easting: 459037.1 Northing: 91400.5

Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01256/17

Application No: P/01270/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32674/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde South

Location: 74 Sandcroft Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332TU

Proposal: Single storey flat-roofed rear extension

Easting: 459122.9 Northing: 91872.8

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01270/17

Application No: P/01323/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32951/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East

Location: Splash Park, Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33

Proposal: Proposed unit forming Wc, Baby changing facilities and a Retail Area

Easting: 460345.8 Northing: 92572.1

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01323/17

Application No: P/01307/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09131/Q

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: OS parcel 0013, Barton’s Corner, Main Road, Shalfleet, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed multi-purpose building comprising storage and office accommodation

Easting: 441959 Northing: 89091.7

Case Officer: Russell Chick

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01307/17

Application No: P/01316/17 Alt Ref: TCP/03137/H

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 14-16 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376LB

Proposal: Proposed alterations and change of use of part of ground floor from retail to form new residential unit. Easting: 458205.6 Northing: 81380.7

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01316/17

Application No: P/01317/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33271

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 64 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376LY

Proposal: Proposed single story extension; alterations

Easting: 457185.5 Northing: 81117.3

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01317/17

Application No: P/01309/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33245/A

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: Needles Pleasure Park, Alum Bay, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390JD

Proposal: Proposed new shop entrance to include re-cladding

Easting: 430708.8 Northing: 85452.1

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01309/17

Application No: P/01311/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33270

Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge

Location: Long Acre, New Road, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334HY

Proposal: Alterations and conversion of garage to form living accommodation; proposed two storey rear extension. Easting: 454839.3 Northing: 92519.2

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01311/17

Application No: P/01310/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30612/A

Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Brookside, Main Road, Thorley, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410SX

Proposal: Proposed new roof forming additional living accommodation

Easting: 437791.8 Northing: 88586.5

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01310/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

Comments

comments