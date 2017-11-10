Plans have been submitted to build a baby changing facility, toilet and retail outlet at the Splash Park on Ryde Esplanade.

The Waterside Trust wants put the unit, which will be made of cathedral style cladding, on an existing – but defunct – water feature section with retaining wall.

The unit would provide a WC with Baby changing facilities and a retail area for selling various items e.g. Teas, Coffees, Cold drinks, Food, Nappies, Wipes etc, at the eastern end of Ryde Canoe Lake.

