Police Tell Customers Of Sightguard In Wootton To Find New Alarm Firm

Isle of Wight businesses who used Wootton’s Sightguard Security are being told to find an alternative firm to maintain their alarm systems.

Hampshire Constabulary has written to customers warning them they have 90 days to find an alternative, before the police response to their alarms is withdrawn, because RB Sightguard, which has a shop front in Woottoon High Street, is “no longer compliant”.

The force told Isle of Wight Radio,

“If a company loses accreditation with either the SSAIB or NSI, Hampshire Constabulary’s Security Systems and Business Support team writes to customers to advise them that they need to seek an alternative accredited alarm company to ensure police response.”

Isle of Wight Radio has attempted to contact Sightguard for a comment.

