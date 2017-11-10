A photo taken by a photographer has been used in a national newspaper.

Sienna Anderson from Bembridge took a photo of a heron in the late afternoon sun at Hersey Nature Reserve in Seaview.

Now, her snapshot of the egret has been published in The Telegraph.

My Egret photo has just flown into page 6 of The Telegraph…

I can’t express how delighted I am and more so because it’s in aid of protecting our beautiful Hersey Nature Reserve !!!

Today is a very good day indeed…

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, there is opposition to plans for part of the wetland habitat being replaced with a boat park.

