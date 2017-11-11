A Eurasian lynx which went on the run for over a week after escaping from a wildlife park in Wales has been destroyed.

Lillith, around twice the size of a domestic cat, went missing from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion, near Aberystwyth, on 29 October.

Although the public were warned against getting too close to the big cat, the wildlife park had said it did not pose a danger to humans.

A range of measures and exhaustive efforts were made to recapture the wild animal, but the risk to public safety was increased to severe after the lynx strayed over into a populated area.

A statement shared by Aberystwyth central councillor Ceredig Davies on Facebook said: It is with deep regret that Ceredigion County Council reports on the humane destruction of the Eurasian Lynx that recently escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom.

Despite exhaustive multi-agency efforts to recapture the class A animal, the multi-agency group responding to the incident received additional advice late on Friday afternoon, 10 November, from a specialist veterinary surgeon that the risk to public well-being had increased from moderate to severe due to the continued failure of the Wild Animal Kingdom to recapture the lynx.

The safety of the public was paramount and therefore once the Lynx had strayed over to a populated area of the community it was necessary to act decisively.

Several people replied to Mr Davies’s post expressing their outrage at the decision to kill the animal.

One wrote: Question: if it was in close enough range to be killed, why could it not have been shot with a sedative?

Another said: Other countries can tranquillise big cats & other wildlife, capture and move them to another location away from populated areas. Shame on Ceredigion.

(c) Sky News 2017: Lynx which escaped from wildlife park is killed amid public safety fears

