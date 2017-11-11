Staff at an Isle of Wight nursery are asking for more votes from Islanders for a community allotment scheme.

West Wight Nursery, based on the site of St. Saviour’s Catholic Primary School in Totland, is a community nursery which welcomes children between the ages of 3 months and 12 years.

The nursery is part of the ‘Aviva Community Fund’ and is seeking votes for its Charitable Nursery’s garden.

The project scope is to create a garden and fresh produce growing area within the West Wight Nursery grounds in order to provide an enhanced outdoor, agriculture, nutrition, nature & healthy living experience.

The benefits of this project will be enjoyed by the children attending West Wight Nursery along with the connected communities of St Saviour’s Primary Catholic School, St Saviour’s Catholic Church and members of the community.

The project will create a secure area within the grounds to create gardens of educational plants as well as an allotment area where fresh vegetables and fruit will be grown – looked after by both the children from the nursery and the wider community users.

Stefanie Burgess volunteers as a Trustee at the nursery, which her son attends.

“We want to create a community allotment scheme within the nursery copse and grounds. This £10,000 of funding would be a fantastic opportunity for the West Wight – we want to do all we can.”

An all-weather growing tunnel will also be included to both allow for a wider range of fresh vegetables and fruit to be grown as well as providing an all-weather use activity to ensure full engagement with the project throughout the year.

Voting closes on November 20th. To find out more information and vote, click here.

