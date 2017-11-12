Respects are being paid across the Isle of Wight as part of Remembrance Sunday.

Several remembrance ceremonies are taking place in towns and villages across the Island today, with a two-minutes silence at 11am – which Isle of Wight Radio will be joining in with.

A special ‘field of remembrance’ has already been opened at Carisbrooke Castle to commemorate those in the uniformed services who lost their lives in service of their country.

Some of the events happening are in Shanklin Old Village, Bembridge village, Ryde, St Thomas Square in Newport and East Cowes.

