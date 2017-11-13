Michael Buble will perform at British Summer Time festival 2018 – his first gig since his four-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.

The Canadian singer will headline the annual music festival, which is held over two weekends, in Hyde Park, London, on 13 July 2018.

In November 2016, Buble announced on Facebook that his eldest son Noah had been diagnosed with liver cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Both Buble and his wife, Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, put their careers on hold to care for their son, saying they were devastated by the news.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer pulled out of hosting the annual Brit Awards ceremony soon after the announcement.

Following treatment in America, Noah returned home with his parents to Argentina, where he was said to be progressing well.

Lopilato told reporters in April: My son’s recovery is a long process and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.

The couple, who married in 2011, also have another son, one-year-old Elias.

BST marks the Grammy Award-winning artist’s return to the industry, and will be Buble’s only UK gig of the year.

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters and Bruno Mars have also been announced as headline acts on different days of the summer festival.

(c) Sky News 2017: Michael Buble to headline BST following son Noah’s cancer diagnosis

