At least 22 police officers were injured in Brussels after violence broke out involving Moroccan football fans celebrating their team reaching next year’s World Cup.

Cars were burned and shops were looted during the disturbances in the centre of the Belgian capital.

Riot police were deployed to control a crowd of about 300 people after the international side defeated Ivory Coast to qualify for the tournament in Russia.

At one point water canon was fired at small groups of people who were throwing stones.

The violence was condemned by Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon who said: Unacceptable aggression in the centre of Brussels.

Living together means respect, also for the police who are committed to our safety day and night.

Footage on social media showed tense scenes as riot police tried to block off streets to fans.

Officers restored order about two hours after the violence erupted.

Morocco won in the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan on Saturday night to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, the country’s first appearance at the finals since 1998.

Brussels has a big Moroccan population, many living in the Molenbeek district.

