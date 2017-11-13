Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, picking up three awards including the best artist prize.

The 19-year-old, who launched his career by posting song covers to the internet before getting signed to a record label, also scooped the best song and biggest fans awards.

He performed the track that won him best song – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – at the star-studded ceremony at Wembley Arena in London.

Eminem, who opened the show by unveiling his new single Walk On Water – ahead of the release on Friday of his latest album Revival – won the best hip hop artist gong.

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello was honoured with the best pop prize, French DJ David Guetta won for best electronic act, while US rapper Kendrick Lamar claimed best video.

There were a number of British wins, with Ed Sheeran scooping the best live category, Dua Lipa collecting the best new artist prize, and Chris Martin-fronted Coldplay named best rock act.

Irish band U2 collected the Global Icon gong, previously awarded to Queen, Whitney Houston and Eminem.

Taylor Swift, who was expected to be one of the big winners of the night with six nominations, failed to win any awards.

Rita Ora took charge of the awards, the first to be handed out in London in 20 years.

The event was also attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who helped bring the EMAs to the capital as part of his LondonIsOpen campaign.

The city was celebrated throughout the night, with Stormzy telling the crowd: This is London, this is your city during his performance of hit single Big For Your Boots for which he arrived on stage in a police car.

The Grenfell Tower fire tragedy was also referenced as Ora collected the first ever MTV Power Of Music award on behalf of the 50 British musicians who contributed to the charity cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

