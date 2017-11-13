An Isle of Wight singer has finished in third place in Sky One’s – Sing: Ultimate A Capella.

Lindsey Bonnick and her girl group – Timeless – made it through to the final of the national competition which aired on Sky One on Friday nights.

Lindsey, from Shanklin, grew up on the Isle of Wight and went to Sandown High School. Her parents own a hotel on Shanklin Esplanade.

Despite some incredible performances, the group were edged out of first place.

On their Facebook page, Timeless wrote:

“Well, we are so incredibly proud of ourselves for coming 3rd out of 30 excellent a cappella groups in Sing: Ultimate A Cappella on Sky One. “To not only be the only trio in the final but also the only all female group fills us with so much pride! “Huge congratulations to the gorgeous Vade who were not only extremely talented but also genuinely lovely men. We made some amazing friends along this journey and we can’t wait to hopefully perform with them again. “Our families and friends we just can’t thank enough. Your endless support has meant everything to us.”

