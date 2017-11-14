The council, in partnership with Amey, is urging Island residents to make the most of their food recycling collections service.

According to Recycle Now, UK householders throw away 7.3 million tonnes of food – each year. This is the equivalent of 20 billion frozen pizzas or the equivalent of one pizza per day of food.

The Isle of Wight Council says not recycling food waste costs the Island £840,000 every year.

The food we do not recycle is sent to landfill, where it cannot break down harmlessly because as it rots it releases methane – a harmful greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

The council wants to remind us that some food waste such as banana skins, tea bags and plate scrapings don’t have to be put into the rubbish bin.

“Many people don’t realise the difference they can make by recycling their food waste. We want to help people see that even small efforts can make a big difference when it comes to food waste recycling and that the benefits are closer to home than you might think,” said Cabinet member for waste management, Councillor Michael Murwill. “It costs more than £840,00 each year to landfill our food waste from the Isle of Wight. But by recycling it we could generate enough electricity to power a typical local school for 368 weeks.”

Items to recycle in your food waste collection bin include:

1. Tea bags and coffee grounds.

2. Plate scrapings (leftovers).

3. Meat & fish (raw and cooked including bones).

4. All fruit & vegetables (raw & cooked including peelings).

5. Dairy products like eggs and yoghurt (No milk).

To find out more about putting the right thing in the right bin visit the Isle of Wight Council website.