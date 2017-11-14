Isle of Wight cross-Solent operator, Hovertravel, is adding four extra services to its early morning Monday timetable.

The compay is adding the 0630 and 0700 from Ryde and the 0645 & 0715 from Southsea.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Hovertravel, said:

“We always make a conscious effort to listen to our passengers and our early morning commuters have asked for more services at the start of the week. “The speed of our craft allows us to add in additional crossings when demand is high, and we are introducing four new crossings for a trial period of five weeks. At the end of the trial, we will review all feedback and usage to determine their continuation in the timetable.”

