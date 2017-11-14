Thousands of Islanders have already snapped up tickets for Isle of Wight Festival 2018.

The Early-Bird Islander tickets went on sale at 8am on Friday morning (10).

Now, festival promoter, John Giddings has told Isle of Wight Radio early-bird Islander tickets for the 50th-anniversary festival have completely sold out.

It’s not yet known who will be performing, but there’ll be an act announced at the end of this month (Nov).

Full price tickets are expected to go on sale on or around the 2nd of December.

