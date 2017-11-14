An Isle of Wight Councillor is calling for the number of sixth form providers on the Island to ‘reduce in number’.

Councillor Ian Stephens says action needs to be taken to improve the quality of sixth form provision on the Isle of Wight.

According to the Ryde West Councillor a key step would be to cut down on the number of sixth form providers ‘so that those that do exist can be of a sufficient size to provide students with the resources and education they need’.

Councillor Ian Stephens told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I think that what we need to do is to bring forward a proposal which supports pulling the various educational establishments together to actually provide a good all-Island sixth form offering. To bring them together would give the opportunity to provide a better offering for those students who really need to get the best opportunity and the best best education facilities”

Ian continued:

“We need to not duck from our responsibilities but actually shoulder the responsibility and assist with the process, making a full and good provision of sixth form education.”

The idea will be discussed at tomorrow’s (Wednesday) full council meeting.

