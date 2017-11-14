Red Funnel has revealed how its new Red Jet 7 vessel is “ahead of schedule”.

The construction of Red Funnel’s second state-of-the-art high-speed passenger ferry, Red Jet 7 is said to be rapidly taking shape at Wight Shipyard Co in East Cowes.

The ferry firm says the high-speed £7m, 41-metre Catamaran could now be in the water as soon as May 2018.

In photos released by Red Funnel, the twin aluminium catamaran hulls can now be seen inside the famous Union Jack branded Columbine building in East Cowes.

The shell plating on the twin hulls is finished and welding work is underway in the hull void spaces, bulkheads and double bottoms. Once complete, the fuel and water tanks will be ready to be installed.

The passenger cabin will then be lifted onto the hull and mounted on shock-absorbing resilient mounts to provide maximum comfort for passengers.

Red Funnel’s CEO, Kevin George says construction seems to be plain sailing:

“We are delighted the construction of Red Jet 7 is progressing so well, which is testimony to the highly skilled workforce at Wight Shipyard. We expect the sea trials and crew training to commence in June 2018 ahead of her official naming ceremony in Cowes in July.”

Once named, Red Jet 7 will join sister ship Red Jet 6 and the Australian built Red Jet 4 on Red Funnel’s flagship Southampton-West Cowes route.

Red Jet 7 will be able to carry 51% more passengers – up to 825 people per hour in each direction at peak times of the year.

