Children from Holy Cross primary school in East Cowes will be turning into history buffs tomorrow (Thursday), as they “takeover” Queen Victoria’s former holiday home, Osborne.

They will be showing visitors around the historic property, run by English Heritage, between 10am and 12pm.

Kane James is in year six at Holy Cross and is among those who have been learning about the Queen’s lifestyle, her love of the Indian culture and some interesting facts to impress the guests. You can hear him here:

Comments

comments