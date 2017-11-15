Customers of Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd on the Isle of Wight are being told to collect their keys as the company says it’s in an ‘untenable position’.

The company – based on Wootton High Street – says it is experiencing difficulties after police said it was no longer ‘compliant’.

Isle of Wight Radio has been asked to point out that the name ‘Sightguard Security Limited’ was taken over in June and is now based in Shalfleet under new management. It is not affected by these developments.

Hampshire Constabulary told Isle of Wight Radio:

“If a company loses accreditation with either the SSAIB or NSI, Hampshire Constabulary’s Security Systems and Business Support team writes to customers to advise them that they need to seek an alternative accredited alarm company to ensure police response.”

In a statement, Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd has today (Wednesday) told Isle of Wight Radio:

“There have been a number of concerns raised by the long standing customers of Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd about its future and the uncertainty surrounding it. “The company is experiencing some difficulties and therefore it is advisable for any customers to visit the security centre at 37-39 High Street, Wootton Bridge so that they can collect their keys and speak to the owner Mr Lewis. “As the telephone and internet service is currently off reaching out to our customers through Isle of Wight Radio is our only option. “The company finds itself in an untenable situation and we ask that our customers understand how fraught a time it is for Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd as much as it is for our customers. “It comes after police wrote to businesses who use Sightguard to find another supplier after the company was deemed no longer compliant.”

*UPDATED 9.20am

Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd’s Manager, Neil Youngs gave Isle of Wight Radio this statement:

“Firstly we’d like to express our utmost thanks to all our loyal customers who have dealt with the company over the years. Due to circumstances beyond our control we are now having to return the keys held by us to the respective customers. We were only made aware of this situation after a customer showed us a letter stating that Hampshire Constabulary were withdrawing their compliance. We will be open from 9-4 until Friday (17) this week. We would appreciate if our customers bear with us during this difficult time – not just for us but for for the people we’ve served over the years.”

*UPDATED 12:35pm

