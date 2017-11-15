Have you ever wanted to know how to make the perfect Fairy Cakes?

The recipe below, should, help you do just that!

Serves: 12

Preparation Time: 40 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

55g/2oz butter or margarine, softened at room temperature

55g/2oz caster sugar

1 free-range egg, lightly beaten

½ tsp vanilla extract

55g/2oz self-raising flour

1 tbsp milk

Few drops food colouring

Sprinkles

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4 and line a 12-hole fairy cake tin with cake cases.

Mix the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale. Beat in the egg, a little at a time, and stir in the vanilla extract.

Fold in the flour using a large metal spoon. Add a little milk until the mixture is a soft dropping consistency and spoon the mixture into the paper cases until they are half full.

Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until golden-brown on top and a skewer inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the tin and cool on a wire rack.

ICING

140g/5oz butter, softened

280g/10oz icing sugar

1-2 tbsp milk

METHOD

Beat the butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half of the icing sugar and mix until smooth.

Add the remaining icing sugar and one tablespoon of the milk and beat the mixture until creamy and smooth.

Stir in the food colouring until well combined.

Add sprinkles generously!

By Cheryl and Amber Watkins

