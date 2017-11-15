Have you ever wanted to know how to make the perfect Fairy Cakes?
The recipe below, should, help you do just that!
Serves: 12
Preparation Time: 40 Minutes
Cooking Time: 10 Minutes
INGREDIENTS
55g/2oz butter or margarine, softened at room temperature
55g/2oz caster sugar
1 free-range egg, lightly beaten
½ tsp vanilla extract
55g/2oz self-raising flour
1 tbsp milk
Few drops food colouring
Sprinkles
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4 and line a 12-hole fairy cake tin with cake cases.
Mix the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale. Beat in the egg, a little at a time, and stir in the vanilla extract.
Fold in the flour using a large metal spoon. Add a little milk until the mixture is a soft dropping consistency and spoon the mixture into the paper cases until they are half full.
Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until golden-brown on top and a skewer inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the tin and cool on a wire rack.
ICING
140g/5oz butter, softened
280g/10oz icing sugar
1-2 tbsp milk
METHOD
Beat the butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half of the icing sugar and mix until smooth.
Add the remaining icing sugar and one tablespoon of the milk and beat the mixture until creamy and smooth.
Stir in the food colouring until well combined.
Add sprinkles generously!
By Cheryl and Amber Watkins