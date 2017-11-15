The Wightlink Warriors sponsorship drive continues as the club announces the welcome return of Gareth Ward to the sponsorship network.

Gareth, who also happens to be one of the clubs Paramedics, lives in Devizes and has been part of the Warriors set up since the club returned to the shale 2 years ago.

Gareth said:

“For me, when it came around to sponsorship for the 2018 season, it was really a no-brainer to continue to be part of the Isle of Wight speedway team. Last year was a huge success with crowd numbers growing, media coverage growing and the team really making a name for them, which was highlighted with the recent nomination by the speedway authorities for the Community Club of the Year award. “We were unfortunate with late team changes at the start of last season however, at the end had a really stable and exciting team. The key to the Warriors success is all due to the Warrior Way, Barry and Martin’s vision and the rest of the Warriors’ wonderful staff. This year, we have even booked our first family holiday on the island to make sure I don’t miss a date! See you all in 2018!”

Wightlink Warriors Commercial Director, Barry Bishop, added:

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome back Gareth to the club and to be honest it would never be the same if he were ever not here to be part of it. When the club has its own paramedic sponsoring the side, we know we must be doing something right, and Gareth does have one of the best seats in the house. So when he says the atmosphere continues to swell and the community feel of the place grows – we listen. “Gareth is one of life’s heroes, selflessly supporting our communities with his job and this fits perfectly with our vision of the Warrior Way. We also know that this year Gareth’s family increased by two with the birth of his twins, and this makes his continued sponsorship even more special for us. It gives me great pleasure to welcome Gareth back to the Warriors in 2018; it’s going to be a cracker.”

